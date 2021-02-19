California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 34,494 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

