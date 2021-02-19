California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

