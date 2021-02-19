California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.59 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Twist Bioscience worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

