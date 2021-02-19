California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,838 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $657,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,748.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,650. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.37 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

