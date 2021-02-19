California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of SailPoint Technologies worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after buying an additional 250,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 215,365 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $4,644,745 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,201.80 and a beta of 2.01.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

