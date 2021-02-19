California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,322 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Kodiak Sciences worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.