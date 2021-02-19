CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.00586700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00072862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00035309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00416231 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.