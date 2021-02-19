CAI International (NYSE:CAI) PT Raised to $50.00

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CAI stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $762.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

