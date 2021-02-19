BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $492.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.77 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $501.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

