Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $276.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in a year. Although the company reported better-than-expected results during third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line declined year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
