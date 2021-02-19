Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $276.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in a year. Although the company reported better-than-expected results during third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line declined year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of BURL opened at $264.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $271.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.