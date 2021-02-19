Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $264.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.