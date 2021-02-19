Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $264.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.