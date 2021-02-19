Burleson & Company LLC Sells 340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 1,212,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

