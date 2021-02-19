Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $124.98. 75,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,285. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

