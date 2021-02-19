Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 350,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

