Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,180 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

