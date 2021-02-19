Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

