Burleson & Company LLC Buys Shares of 650 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.73. 35,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,781. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

