Burleson & Company LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,778. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $57.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

