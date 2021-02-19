Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.90. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 6,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53.

Get Buhler Industries alerts:

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.24 million for the quarter.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and internationally. Its products include tractors, augers, snow blowers, mowers, tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products. The company markets its products primarily under the Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Buhler Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buhler Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.