Brokers Set Expectations for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY opened at $458.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.