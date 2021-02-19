Brokers Set Expectations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

ABEO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,641 shares of company stock worth $1,317,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.