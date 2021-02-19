Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Target Price at C$11.38

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of PL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.06. 96,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,509. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.96 million and a P/E ratio of -54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.78.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

