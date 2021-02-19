Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $17.36

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. 27,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

