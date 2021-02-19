Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Price Target at $22.83

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

