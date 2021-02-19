Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $124.57

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.19. 24,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.