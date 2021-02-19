Brokerages Set Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Target Price at $34.86

Shares of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of research firms have commented on AYRSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

Ayr Strategies stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.