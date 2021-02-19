Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $31.42

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

