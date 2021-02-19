Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $32.63

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 934,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.