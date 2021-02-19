Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.86. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.26. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

