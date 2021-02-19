Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $51.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $47.70 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $209.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $215.53 million, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 36,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,775 shares of company stock valued at $913,137. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

