Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.26. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

