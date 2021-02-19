Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post sales of $381.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the lowest is $368.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $382.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,434 shares of company stock worth $4,692,838. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

