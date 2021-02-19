Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.