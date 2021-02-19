Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.
VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.
NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
