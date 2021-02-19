Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.50. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of THS stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

