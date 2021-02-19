Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 2,067,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,076. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,383 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

