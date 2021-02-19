Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post sales of $128.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $542.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $550.03 million, with estimates ranging from $518.19 million to $591.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 648,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

