Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.82.

NYSE BRX opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

