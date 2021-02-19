British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7412 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,890. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in British American Tobacco stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. British American Tobacco makes up 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

