British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 2,792 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,594.50 ($33.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,731.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,681.22. The firm has a market cap of £59.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

