Briggs Morrison Purchases 4,761 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $21.08 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

