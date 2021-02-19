BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $61.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,540,643 shares of company stock worth $214,474,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

