Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Down 5%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 2,683,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,431,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

