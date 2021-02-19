Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.09. The stock had a trading volume of 231,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $368.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.