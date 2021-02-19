Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBEU traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 265,603 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

