Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,337,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,723,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,374,000.

VPU stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.03. 5,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

