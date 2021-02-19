Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

VOX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,747. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

