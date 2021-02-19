Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 571 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 912,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $254.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.