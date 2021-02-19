Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.32. 171,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

