Bp Plc Sells 23,464 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $74.38. 34,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

