Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,004 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $90.10. 857,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

